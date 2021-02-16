Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.65

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.