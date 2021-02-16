Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

