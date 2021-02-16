Delphy Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $551,546.76 and $40,399.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00823328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00045540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.05 or 0.04876395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015576 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

