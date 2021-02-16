Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 613,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,752,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

