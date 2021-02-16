Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.83

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 5172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.