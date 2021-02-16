Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,473 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $665,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 869,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,085. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

