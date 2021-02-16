Denise Stump Sells 2,418 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.81. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 129,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

