Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.74

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 2687499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several analysts recently commented on DML shares. TD Securities cut Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at C$63,583.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

About Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

