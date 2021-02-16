Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.38

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1350161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $991.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
