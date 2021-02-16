Dennis Suskind Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.21. The stock had a trading volume of 71,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,479. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

