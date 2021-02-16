Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.89 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Dent has a market cap of $110.89 million and $13.46 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 69.6% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.