DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.39

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 33472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

