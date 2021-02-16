Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $302,306.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Dero has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $302,306.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.63 or 0.03547835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00423271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.23 or 0.01406175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00475656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.28 or 0.00469140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00313651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,378,673 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

