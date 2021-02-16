Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 408,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 249,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $892.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

