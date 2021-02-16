Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.44. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 8,300 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

