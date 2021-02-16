Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AZN opened at GBX 7,328 ($95.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,491.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,044.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

