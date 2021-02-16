Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $8.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 12,475,868 shares trading hands.

DBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.70 ($7.88).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.03 and a 200 day moving average of €8.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

