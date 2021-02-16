Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $11.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

