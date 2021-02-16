Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 360.30 ($4.71). 7,627,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.32. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Mohit Joshi bought 7,618 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,068 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

