Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.