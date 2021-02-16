Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

LHA stock opened at €11.00 ($12.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €15.44 ($18.16). The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

