Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Volume Tops $661,855.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for about $7.17 or 0.00014511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $661,855.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

