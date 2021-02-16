DeVault 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,745.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $930,644.44 and $3,745.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007047 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008386 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 393,896,303 coins and its circulating supply is 371,310,357 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.