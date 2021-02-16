Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 256,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,001,955. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

