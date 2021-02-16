Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,347,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

