DEX One Day Volume Hits $164,604.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $164,604.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.24 or 0.00897181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00049698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.79 or 0.05162662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

