Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNOF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

