DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $35.59 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $1.76 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00061471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00262941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00084891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.66 or 0.00404858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00188260 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

