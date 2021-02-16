dHedge DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00006531 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $23.09 million and $4.08 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00864468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048928 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.62 or 0.05028417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032591 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

