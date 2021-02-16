(DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares.

About (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)

Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.

