DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

DHT has raised its dividend payment by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

