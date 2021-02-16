Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.34

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.34 and last traded at $169.96, with a volume of 1467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

