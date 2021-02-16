DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading 5.1% Higher

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.40. 108,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 166,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

