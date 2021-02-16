DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.69

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 108504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

