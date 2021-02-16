Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 1,601,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,587,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Shares of DOFSQ stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.73. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.