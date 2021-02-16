Diamond Price Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $6.56 million and $2,200.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001166 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00092137 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,572,648 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.