DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $65.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.47 million and the highest is $79.97 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $237.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $303.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.81 million to $320.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $488.90 million, with estimates ranging from $427.62 million to $557.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

