Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.40. 3,318,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,142,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $310.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.