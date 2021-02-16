DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSRLF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaSorin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.94.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

