DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

