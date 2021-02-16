DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.