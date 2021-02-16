DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

