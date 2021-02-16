Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.42. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,049,129 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
