Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.42. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,049,129 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

