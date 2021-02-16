DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $114.28 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $53,835.35 or 1.10501653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $114.28 million and $942,172.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00262798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00082389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00074786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00403192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00187436 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

