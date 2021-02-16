Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.18

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.18 and traded as high as $44.53. Digimarc shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 5,205 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Digimarc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

In related news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $62,529.72. Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $894,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,825 shares of company stock worth $7,303,833. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digimarc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Digimarc by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digimarc by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digimarc by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.