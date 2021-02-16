Digital Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $472,986.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $861,086.00 and $472,986.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $63.64 or 0.00128855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.