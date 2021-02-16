Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 39.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $803,941.80 and $552.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00459876 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 868.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

