Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.11. 262,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 116,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.