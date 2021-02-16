Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

