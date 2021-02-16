Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,614. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

