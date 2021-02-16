Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.05.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.88. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,014,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 214,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

